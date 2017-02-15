Fayose: Nigeria in dire need of divine salvation, Says; “FG running on lies”

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) Governors’ Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has called on Nigerians to

rise in unison to pray to God to save Nigeria from imminent collapse,

lamenting that “Nigeria is in dire need of divine salvation at this

critical time.”

The governor said it was time for men of good conscience to come

together, irrespective of the political affiliations to salvage the

country from this present state of uncertainty, which was occasioned

by the cluelessness and insincerity of the All Progressives Congress

(APC) led federal government, saying; “It is painful that those who

used falsehood to take over power are still ruling the country with

lies.”

In a release issued on Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Public

Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose asked;

“For how long is Nigeria going to be governed based on lies, vendetta

and political intolerance? For how long is this so-called fight

against corruption going to be about members of the opposition alone?”

“The economy is almost gone, with nothing being done to revive it.

Rights of Nigerians to choose who govern them in a free, fair and

credible election no longer exist. Even the rights of Nigerians to

life is under threat under this government as people are now being

killed helplessly.

“Like I said before, Nigeria is now more divided than ever before. The

number of Nigerians killed extra-judicially and by Boko Haram

insurgents and herdsmen in the last 22 months far outnumbered those

who lost their lives between 2011 and 2015.

“Our country has now become a nation where you can only be corrupt if

you are not in the good books of the Presidency.

“Four people can now be charged to court for alleged corruption this

month, and by next month, three of them will become prosecution

witnesses after charges against them had been withdrawn. Not only

that; those previously accused of corruption and charged to court are

even being appointed into sensitive positions.

“Even professional prosecutors hired by the federal government are

being frustrated out of their jobs just because they refused to dance

to the nepotistic tune of the cabal in the presidency.

“Most importantly, apart from economic uncertainty, the country is

also faced with political uncertainty, such that there is palpable

anxiety as to what to expect next.

“Therefore, Nigeria needs divine help more than ever before and lovers

of the country must keep praying to God to in His infinite mercies,

intervene in the affairs of Nigeria.”