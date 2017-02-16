Ogunjobi, Ikpea, Ladipo, Ogunnowo storm Ado Ekiti for Phoenix Cup final

Phoenix Ekiti State Secondary Schools Cup final is set as expected as arrangements have been concluded ahead of what would be the most exciting School Sports final.

The final of the maiden edition will be decided Friday evening at the Kayode Oluyemi Stadium, Ado Ekiti with Emure Model High School battling United High School, Ilawe Ekiti.

Phoenix Athletic Sports Limited, the organizers of the tournament, has offered assurances of a memorable experience to the finalists, fans and top football administrators that will be in Ado Ekiti for the finals of the tournament.

Former Secretary General of Nigeria Football Federation, Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi, together with prominent football administrators, coaches, club owners and top journalist will grace the finals among who are the President General Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, NFF Executive Member, Otunba Dele Ajayi, and Chairman Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Reverend Samuel Ikpea.

Others include the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Nationwide League One, Olusola Ogunnowo, NFF Assistant Technical Director, Siji Lagunju, NFF administrative staff, Tolu Abe, ODSFA boss, Prince Dapo Ajibade, Business mogul and Phoenix ASC Vice Chairman Oluwaseyi Motunrayo, Bayo Badmos, Mrs. Folasade Akinrinmola, Engineer Femi Fateru and Osun United Media Manager, Tunde Shamsudeen among others.