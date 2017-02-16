CBN says naira counterfeiting is less that one per cent per cent

The Central Bank of Nigeria has debunked claims of high naira counterfeting, which speculation puts at about 20 per cent.

In a statement by the regulator’s Acting Director of Communication, Mr. Isaac Okoroafor, made available to The Rainbow on Wednesday, it denounced the claims as ‘spurious and grossly uninformed.’

Read the full statement below:

The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to certain spurious and grossly uninformed claims

suggesting that about 20 per cent of the Naira currency notes in circulation are counterfeited.

While we acknowledge that no currency in the world is immune from counterfeiting, we make bold to state that the rate of counterfeiting

in Nigeria has been very minimal due to appropriate policies put in place by the Bank. Indeed, our records at the Bank clearly indicate

that the prevalence of counterfeit notes in Nigeria from January to December 2016 was LESS THAN ONE PER CENT (0.0014

%) or 14 counterfeit pieces out of one million bank notes.

In line with our core value of proactivity, we have always endeavored to use strong security features to make it difficult for

dishonest persons to counterfeit the currency. In addition to that, we have carried out periodic massive nationwide enlightenment of

Nigerians on easy identification of fake banknotes and the reporting of such.

We therefore find it rather curious that a former high ranking official of the CBN would make such bogus and unauthentic claims

apparently calculated to destroy confidence in our national currency and sabotage the collaborative efforts of the CBN and the Federal

Government at ensuring enduring stability of the financial system.

The unfortunate implication of the fabricated claim of the said former official of the Bank, is that it gives the false impression that two bills out of every ten Naira

pieces held by an individual is fake'.

We therefore challenge

the said former CBN official to make public the empirical evidence suggesting that 20 per cent Naira currency in circulation is fake.

For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN frowns strongly at attempts to counterfeit the Naira. We remain committed

to safeguarding the value of the Naira by ensuring that our Naira banknotes are not susceptible to counterfeiting. we also work constantly with relevant

security agencies to monitor and check the activities of counterfeiters.

Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard the false alarm raised by the said former CBN official, e wary of the