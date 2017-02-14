"Throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who should have acted, the indifference of those who should have known better, the silence of the voice of justice, when it mattered most that made it possible for evil to triumph."

The above expression were the unforgettable words of the great Late Ethiopia Emperor, Haile Selassie. Haile Selassie, a foreman leader from the horn of the city who the likes of the Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Captain Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso, Muammar Gaddafi of Libya and other patriotic leaders has taken after in the call of heroism and the challenging game of revolution. These people are unforgettable because of their contributions and dedication to the development and establishment of a country being controlled and govern with peace,justice and equity even though most of their ideas were shortlived by the unrelenting scrupulus opposing fronts. Wouldn't it be an understatement to say they are indeed the model cat bellers?

Who will bell the cat? A familiar proverbial story that has turn to a challenging rhetorical question which is still very much effective, useful and applicable to our present situation where there is a snarl in the traffic of justice and honesty whereas there is a clear unguarded roadway to corruption. This question is a challen ge to every individual, stakeholders, students, enterpreneurs, civil servants, business owners, old and young, artisans, patriotic leaders and to all whom it may concerns. Who will bell the cat? A question that is expected to ignite a flux of sensation in us, Who will bell the cat? A question that calls for moments of reasonable thinking.

To dug the crook straight into the skin of the mother drum so we could dance in earnest to the tune it has to dispel, the cats needed to bell are not the mice hunters we seldomly rear in our houses but the people of wicked, uncaring nature that are the strong pillars of the cabal, they are the visionless leader who doesn't give a dime about the welfare of their own people. It is no longer a fallacy that scrupulus people whose major concern is the well being of their pockets both home and abroad do not find it hard to find themselves in the corridor of power even if they are to make it in the old school way. People who unrelently kindle the fire that keeps going the travesty of justice.

These cats are found almost everywhere, ubiquitous as the cloud covering. They are found in companies, educational institutio- ns and sectors, business firms and in the arms of government. They are mostly portrayed as leaders and stakeholders in the groups aforementioned. These are the set of people that were voted into the arms of government to discharge their civil duties as it has been enthrusted to their care by the masses but has turn the table to their own side. They see these posts as a means and oppurtunity to increase their lots, loot funds and impoverished the nation thinking they are helping her because according to Karl Max, states are run in the interests of the ruling class but are nonetheless represented as being in favour of the common interest of all.

Let's take a look at it, have we been able to ask ourselves what we the masses are meant for, I mean our civil right as a citizen beca use most times, I think we are fashioned to cast their votes and our able bodied men as their poliitical thugs, isn't it? The masses who does the voting as the hunter's dog does the huntings are made to live on the bones of their toil! Isn't that ridiculous? And looking at it from an holistic point of view, it wasn't really these people's fault, it is the fault of you and I who forget that we are wallowing in poverty but take the meagre they spray at us in their campaigns.

We sell our tomorrows because of the liittle money backup with vain promises. We dance to their campaign of hypocrisy as they hand us yards of clothes, perhaps, what I think they thought should be able to cover our nakedness for four years. Said we respect them because of their educational status , but, are they not bunch of educated derilicts who doesn't fair for the lowlives? You said you fear them because of their political status and power, but haven't we see that these ones are nothing but set of apes perched up in palaquin? Little wonder horns adorn the humans front and we pretend not to realize!

People are suffering and dieing of hunger while they embezzle billions for their generations, the street stank with diseases, hunger and poverty, yet, they don't know what to do despite their high level of education, doesn't education implies problem solving? So, what is the fate of the common man? What is the fate of those who queue in the scorching sun to cast their votes, the vagrants and street toilers? Abject penury? And perhaps we think someone will come up to speak for us, or a miracle will happen to change everything, forget something like that, Nobody will stand up to speak for you and me if we don't open our jaws and learn to speak for ourselves, nobody will come to our aid ecxept you and I rise to our own rescue. I heard you say won't they make our lives expendable? Of course they will, or what is the essence of a life lived with nothing you are striving for or dieing for?

Captain Sankara said and I quote, "while revolutionaries as individual can be murdered, you cannot kill ideas." Sankara was brutally assasinated but his idea lives on, and that is the same if you and I rise up in peace protest. In your place of work, office, school and anywhere you find this kind of cat, be the one rising up to bell them. As Abraham Lincoln said, to sin by silence when they should protest makes cowards of men, so, rise up to speak for yourself and the coming generations. Fight for your right because I would fight for mine. Forget being expendable, it is your right and mine, they can kill your body but they can't have your soul, they can sack you from your job but can't sack you from life, so, what more?

So, when the question comes to you as who will bell the cat, be the one standing up to say "I will bell them" and let it be followed by definite action. Once again, remember, "Throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who should have acted, the indifference of those who should have known better, the silence of the voice of justice, when it mattered most that made it possible for evil to triumph." Haile Selassie. Peace.

Copyright © Mike Spokes 2017. All Rights Reserved.