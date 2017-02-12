NIGER LAWMAKERS ASSURES NGOs SUPPORT IN THE STATE 

National and International Non Governmental Organizations in the State, has been assured of the support and collaboration of the State legislature, to achieve mutual benefits and ensure good governance for the rapid Socio-economic development of the State.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Northern State Speaker’s Forum, Rt. Hon. Marafa Ahmed Guni, disclosed this when he received the Coordinator/Director of programmes in charge of Northern state of international Institute of Leadership and Governance, Hon. Danladi Abdulhamid (FIL), who was a former Commissioner of Information and Education in Niger State, when they paid the leadership of the House a courtesy visit at the Assembly Complex.

The Speaker also use the opportunity of the visit to appealed to relevant authorities in the Country to appreciate the enormous sacrifices the State has been making to the growth and development of Nigeria especially in the establishment of the present Federal Capital in Abuja and the strategic position of the State, but lamented the decayed in infrastructures such as Federal Road network, including absence of other vital Socio-economic infrastructure facilities like a standard Airport in the State Capital, which lacks required Aviation instruments to serve as buffer for the Nation’s Capital of such facility and offer basic Socio-economic amenities to attract local and international investors into the area, that will impact positively on the life of the Citizens of the State.

The Speaker therefore express the determination of the legislature and the Executive in the state to take up the matters to the relevant agency of the Federal Government to ameliorate the short fall of this basic facilities and effect desirable repairs and their provision of such facilities in the State.

He further appeal to the officials of the Institute to use its positions and contacts to partner with the State, in order to sensitized Youth in the area to avoid social vices and contribute more meaningfully to the drive by the present Administration in the State to repositioned the State to take its rightful place in the Country and assured of the Legislative support in this direction.

Speaking earlier, the Institute Coordinator and Director of programmes, Alh. Danladi Abdulhamid, informed the Lawmakers that the Institute which has been in existence since 2008, was aimed to collaborate and partner with relevant authorities in all the Northern States of the Federation towards ensuring good governance to improve the well being of the Citizens through advocacy visit, enlightenment Programmes and sensitization of the people to support Government Policies and Programmes at all levels and deepened democratic practices.

The Northern Coordinator of the Initiative also disclosed that the former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida is the Chairman of the Institute Board of Directors, while Dr. Paddy Njoku is the Director General of the Institute respectively.

In a similar vein, the Speaker has also assured key Stakeholders in the Educational Sub - sector of the State, especially at the primary school levels, that the legislature will amend any law that inhibited the smooth achievement of realizing desired quality education at that level.

He disclosed this, when he received the Chairman and Members of the Association of Education Secretaries from the 25 Local Government Areas of the State, who paid a visit to the leadership of the House, to brief them on their activities in the State.

The Speaker after listening to the complains of the Education Secretaries in the State, from their Chairman, further assured them that the present Assembly will work with relevant Stakeholders like the State Universal Basic Education Board, the Ministry for Local Government and the Executive arm of the State Government, to look into the problems of their Tenure Service and Salary payment and other basic allowances they supposed to have but are not implemented In accordance with the relevant laws establishing their body in the State, which has hampered the general performances of their vital roles in the education of Children at the Local Government levels, with its attendant consequences to the overall delivery and development of the Education Sector in the State, adding that the present Administration under the able leadership of the Governor, Alh. Abubakar Sani Bello will do everything possible to address lingering problems.

Speaking earlier, the State Chairman of the Association of Education Secretaries, Alh. Gimba Ibrahim, Education Secretaries of Katcha Local Government Area, Commended the giant strides of achievement recorded during the present legislature especially in the areas of payment of Teachers Salaries, renovations of primary schools, and embarking on training and retraining of primary school Teachers in the State, which has gone a long way to improve learning in Schools.

He however lamented the concern of his members towards achieving greater goals because of the worrisome implementation of tenureship system now in operation in the State instead of full scale implementation of Civil Service roles on security of job for occupants of such offices for a period of 35years or the attainment of 60years before retirement, which has a bad effect on continuity and quality of education at primary school levels in the State.

