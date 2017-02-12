CBN, banks to grant loans to corps members

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), says it will partner the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other commercial banks to provide soft loans to corps members across the country.

The Sokoto State Coordinator of the scheme, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, disclosed this on Saturday at the permanent orientation camp in Wamakko, headquarters of Wamakko Local Government.

Abubakar spoke during the NYSC cultural carnival and exhibition of wares produced by the corps members under the 2016, batch 'B' stream.

He said that the other collaborating banks are the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and Heritage Bank.

Abubakar said that the corps members had gone through two weeks training on various skills, saying the training would continue throughout their service year.

'They have been trained on various skills like ICT, film making, photography, fashion design, tie and dye, cosmetology, brick making, interlocking and food processing, as well as preservation among others.

'Each of the beneficiaries may get between N3m and N10m to enable them establish their own small scale businesses.

'This will reduce unemployment, poverty and the post service trauma of searching for white collar jobs,' he said. – NAN.