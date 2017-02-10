Thusang Mahlangu succeeds Delphine Traoré Maïdou as CEO AGCS Africa

Thusang Mahlangu (40) has succeeded Delphine TraorÃ© MaÃ¯dou (43) as CEO of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) Africa effective February 1, 2017 subject to regulatory approval. Ms. MaÃ¯dou remains on AGCS Africa Board as Non-executive Director and extends her role within Allianz SE's Africa business. Mr. Mahlangu hands over his current responsibility as Head of Property to Seelan Naidoo (48), who will manage Property in addition to his existing role as Head of Engineering.

Mr. Mahlangu joined AGCS Africa in 2013 as Head of Market Management focusing on developing sales and distribution across Africa. He subsequently became Head of Property in 2014 and grew the portfolio in key African countries. An MBA graduate from Milpark Business School in South Africa, Mr. Mahlangu has over 20 years of experience in insurance and risk management.

'As a member of Delphine's management team, Thusang is well placed to succeed her as he has contributed significantly to the development and expansion of the AGCS business in Africa. He has a deep knowledge of the business and strong networks across the continent,' says Andreas Berger AGCS SE Chief Regions & Markets Officer for Africa, Germany & Central Europe, Mediterranean and Asia.

'Seelan has been instrumental in building the construction, operational power and other engineering related businesses across the continent since 2013. The addition of Property to his responsibilities will enable him to apply 28 years of underwriting experience to further grow both portfolios,' adds Mr. Berger.

Ms. TraorÃ© MaÃ¯dou has been with AGCS since 2005 having held technical and management roles in Canada before joining AGCS Africa in 2012. Under her leadership, the company expanded from 17 to 67 employees (including Euler Hermes South Africa) and extended services to more clients in the region. Ms. TraorÃ© MaÃ¯dou will continue as the president of the Insurance Institute of South Africa and a member of African Risk Capacity's Outbreak & Epidemic advisory panel.

'I would like to thank Delphine for building a strong team and for strengthening our relationships with all key stakeholders. I am pleased that she remains on the AGCS Africa Board to ensure continuity while extending her wider role in Allianz SE's African business in future,' says Mr. Berger.

Based in Johannesburg, South Africa, AGCS Africa is AGCS SE’s dedicated carrier for corporate and specialty insurance business in Africa. It provides insurance and risk consultancy across the whole spectrum of specialty, alternative risk transfer and corporate business: Marine, Energy, Engineering, Financial Lines (including D&O), Liability, Mid-Corporate and Property insurance (including International Insurance Programs).