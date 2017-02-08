$10M Allegation: I Gave My Life To Christ Several Years Ago --- Okowa

The alleged $10 million diverted by the Delta State governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa through his US mistress has been swept under the carpet by the governor who merely said he gave his life to Jesus Christ several years ago.

“I want to believe you yourself, I think you don’t believe that story. The peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has made a response, I don’t want to talk about that issues, people who know me as Dr Okowa, know my pattern of life. I gave my life to Christ several years ago and I know who I am. I would not want to join issues with peoples, please”.

Okowa stated this Tuesday during the quarterly media interaction with journalists at the Press Centre, Government House, Asaba, the state capital.

He said he would rather face the issues of governance rather than join issues with people, “it is very clear that the issue of governance is very clear, I have come here to be accountable. If you go to the ministry of finance or the Accountant-General’s office, I believe you will be able to get details of the monies that were released”.

He also noted that he does not have anything to do with mistress, “I don’t believe in mistress. That is not for me. I also know that as I am sitting on this seat, all manner of accusations will come. So, there is no need to flog it beyond that”.

It would be recall that the news of $10 million swindled by a south-south governor through his US based girlfriend flooded the newsstand. However, only the Delta state government refuted the news.