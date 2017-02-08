40-percent of Americans want Trump impeached: Poll

From Cosmopolitan

The Public Policy Polling (PPP) released the results of their latest national poll and it shows more than a third of the country wants to see President Trump impeached.

Forty-percent of voters participating in the survey said they want him impeached, which is up five-percent from last week’s poll. Only 48-percent of voters would oppose an impeachment, and 52-percent said they wished Obama was still President.

“Usually a newly elected President is at the peak of their popularity and enjoying their honeymoon period after taking office right now,” Dean Debnam, President of Public Policy Polling, said in a press release . “But Donald Trump's making history once again with a sizeable share of voters already wanting to impeach him, and a majority of voters wishing they could have Barack Obama back.”