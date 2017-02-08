Practical investment in agribusiness, manufacturing and financial services will create the new international trade opportunity for economic diversification is a must if we need a sustainable and a reliable economy.” – Dr Mark Abani, CEO

Over the years the Nigerian economy has depended solely on the revenue and foreign exchange – earnings from crude oil, thus, making the oil sector the main driver of the nation’s economic growth. Conversely, the non-oil sector which is the real sector of the economy has failed in the recent past to actualise the nation’s economic objectives.

Africa International Trade and Development Trust hereby offer a holistic approach towards changing this narrative by organizing the Nigeria International Trade and Investment Conference (NITIC) 2017, with focus on agribusiness, manufacturing and financial services.

The conference, themed “Multiple Frontiers- Moving Away From Oil”, aims to bring together local and international stakeholders to a common platform to strengthen the positive contributions from International Trade and Investment in the non-oil sector, focusing on agribusiness, manufacturing and financial services.

NITIC 2017,with the endorsement from Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) amongst others, schedule for March 2017 at the NAF Conference Center in Abuja is now slated for June 2017 at the same venue.

The change in date was necessary to accommodate the interest of its stakeholders while allowing for the completion of maintenance and repairs at the NnamdiAzikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja,by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Mr. Sand MbaKalu

Africa International Trade and Development Trust

+2349074690373, +2349058603907

Sand.mba@nigeriatradeandinvestment.com