Sanusi Urges Northern Governors To Convert Mosques Into Schools

General News | 8 February 2017 07:23 CET

Source: thewillnigeria.com

SAN FRANCISCO, February 07, (THEWILL) – The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi has advised Northern governors to convert mosques to primary schools, especially in the villages.

He made the call in his remarks during the Kano Educational Week programme where stressed that mosques were not initially meant for prayers alone.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, disclosed that historically mosques were used for marriages, leadership trainings and for academic activities and appealed to the Governors with many mosques to return to the practice so as to save money for other needs.

“I was in Morocco sometimes ago and I asked to see their universities. They took me to mosques where I saw each serving as classrooms teaching Computer Science and other subjects,” he said.

“If the idea is adopted, funds allocated to building schools could be used to train teachers and provide welfare and other teaching instruments.”


