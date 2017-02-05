Anambra 2017: Time To Conduct LGA Poll And Update The National Voters Register For Anambra State
Anambra 2017: Time To Conduct LGA Poll And Update The National Voters
Register For Anambra State
(Intersociety/SBCHROs, Onitsha Nigeria: 4th February 2017)-Non conduct
of Local Government poll and delay in cleaning up or updating the
National Register of Voters for Anambra State are two major challenges
facing the Government of Mr. William Maduabuchi Obiano and its ANSIEC
as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and
its Anambra State Resident Electoral Commissioner. It is also a
serious threat to the upcoming governorship election in the State
scheduled to be held most likely in November 2017.The failure of INEC
and ANSIEC in this regard is nothing short of political exclusion and
gross deprivation of the People of the State of their inalienable
rights to participate in political and democratic processes.
It is on record that Anambra State since 2002 had had a long history
of non conduct of local government election or democratization of its
LGA System, which is a fundamental breach of Section 7 of the 1999
Constitution as amended. Between 2002 when the tenure of then elected
local chairmen and councillors expired and early January 2014; a
period of twelve years, the 21 Local Govt Areas in Anambra State had
existed without elected leadership except caretaker committees.
The long period of non democratization of LGA System in the State was
brought to an end in January 2014 at the twilight of the Peter Obi
Administration when the Local Government election was held. Since
January 2016 when the two years tenure of the 21 LGA chairmen and
their 326 councillors expired, the State LGA System has remained under
caretaker committees till date.
On the failure of INEC to update on continuous basis the National
Register of Voters for Anambra State, it has led to gross deprivation
of over 1.7 million citizens of the State of their rights to vote and
participate in political and democratic processes. By Anambra's real
population estimate of 7-8 million, at least 3.5 million adult
citizens are to be captured by the Independent National Electoral
Commission as registered voters and holders of the Permanent Voters'
Cards (PVCs).
Realistically, three out of every six adults living in Anambra State
presently are yet to be captured by INEC as registered voters and
holders of the PVCs. This was similarly the case prior to the 2015
General Elections and has further increased owing to increase in
voting population brought about by increasing population movement or
migration into the State in search of brighter economic opportunities
and insurgency or as a result of insecurity forced migration. Hundreds
of thousands of citizens resident in the State have also reached the
voting age of 18 from May 2015 till date as well as tens of thousands
of others who have died or relocated. That is to say that Anambra's
current registered voters of 1,784, 136 are grossly unrealistic and
under represented by INEC. The realistic figure should be nothing less
than 3.5million registered voters if well captured.
We therefore view the non conduct of LGA Poll and failure to update on
continuous basis the National Register of Voters for Anambra State as
a serious or fundamental violation of the Section 7 of the
Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended in 2011 and
its supplementary Section 4 of its Part 11; as well as the provisions
of the Electoral (Amendment) Act 2010 and the INEC Establishment Act
of 2004. INEC has also failed in its constitutional duties, clearly
spelt out in supplementary Section 15 of the Part 1 of the Third
Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999
as amended in 2011.
Not minding that political participation through the right to vote is
a fundamental right guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution and in
democratic governments or societies; the Independent National
Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Anambra State Independent
Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) created by Sections 153 and 197 of the
1999 Constitution respectively; have continued to observe these
principles in fundamental breach, by refusing or failing to capture
most, if not all citizens eligible to vote in Anambra State in the
voters' register for the State, as well as failure to conduct election
into the State's Local Government System as constitutionally and
statutorily required.
While ANSIEC woefully fails in its duties to carry out its functions
owing to its parasitic control and whimsical and capricious management
by the Government of Anambra State; INEC on its part, fails
monumentally on account of gross incompetence, partisanship along
ethno-religious lines and other ulterior motives. In 2015, for
instance, the Commission brazenly ran two different policies in its
continuous voters' registration, voters' revalidation and issuance of
permanent voters' cards; in which the northern part of the country
particularly the Muslim population; was given a preferential
consideration as against its southern counterpart; resulting in
availability of PVCs to most adult citizens of the north as well as
millions of underage population.
The preferential treatment was so grounded that Islamic clerics,
village chiefs and heads were deployed to ensure that every member of
the northern Muslim population, whether normal, destitute or disable
was captured as a registered voter and holder of PVC; whereas in the
south particularly Southeast, South-south and areas dominated by
Christian populations and guest communities; the reverse was grossly
the case.
Even when eligible citizens defied the INEC imposed hash conditions
and showed up at INEC offices or registration centres to be captured
as registered voters or issued with PVCs, the local INEC officials
working under firm instructions from above, ensured that such citizens
got frustrated and forced to go home and never to come back. It was on
account of such that millions of them were denied registration and
over 12 million others earlier registered denied PVCs and denied
participation and voting in the 2015 General Elections.
In the present case of Anambra State as it concerns the upcoming
governorship election, INEC is at it again by deliberately refusing
to carry out its constitutional and statutory functions particularly
as it concerns the continuous voters' registration, its revalidation
and voter and civic awareness campaign, which are clearly provided in
the Electoral (Amendment) Act 2010. Prior to the 2015 General
Elections, the total number of citizens said to have been registered
to vote in the State was 1, 784.136 (one million, seven hundred and
eighty four thousands, one hundred and thirty six); out of which only
1,222,002 (one million, two hundred and twenty two thousands and two)
citizens were said to be issued with PVCs.
By Section 9 of the Electoral (Amendment) Act 2010, INEC is
mandatorily directed and required to continuously compile, maintain
and update on continuous basis a National Register of Voters for the
Federation of Nigeria and for each of the 36 States and the FCT-
section 9 (2). By Section 10 of the same Act, INEC is mandatorily
required to provide for continuous registration of all persons who are
qualified to be registered as voters.
By Section 12 of the Act, any Nigerian citizen that has attained the
age of 18 must be registered by INEC in person in a registration arena
designated by INEC and he or she is not allowed to be registered
doubly-section 12(2); except where he or she chooses to be transferred
as registered voter from one area to another -section 13. Each
registered voter is permitted to bear only one PVC-section 16 (2).
Issuance of duplicate copy of a voter's card by INEC to a citizen
whose PVC is lost, defaced, destroyed or damaged is allowed in Section
18 of the Electoral (Amendment) Act 2010. By Section 16 of the Act,
INEC has sole responsibility of printing and issuance of voters' cards
and by Sections 2 and 22, the Commission is mandated to carry out on
continuous basis civic and voter education concerning its activities.
In all these, INEC is yet to carry out dutifully any of the statutory
functions as above highlighted. The Commission is idly waiting for few
weeks to the election date so as to come out with its legend fire
brigade approach for the purpose of manipulating and rigging the all
important Anambra Governorship Election and its results. The
shoddiness and gross incompetence of INEC in its midwifery of the
Anambra governorship polls in recent times could be seen in the poor
number of valid results released by the Commission particularly those
of the winners of the polls; as against the total number of registered
voters and PVC holders. For instance, in the 2013 governorship poll,
less than 330,000 people voted, with the winner poorly scoring only
180,000 valid votes out of the registered voting population of over
1.8 million then.
We hereby condemn unreservedly the failure of INEC and ANSIEC to carry
out their constitutional and statutory duties in Anambra State as
highlighted above. INEC through its Anambra State Resident Electoral
Commissioner, must inexcusably rise to its responsibilities; likewise
the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC); by
announcing schedules and venues for its continuous voters'
registration and revalidation or updating exercise throughout the
State's 21 Local Government Areas and its 326 Wards.
The Government of Anambra State under Mr. William Maduabuchi Obiano is
also totally condemned; likewise other Governors of the Southeast
Geopolitical Zone for muzzling democratic process in their Local
Government System by using caretaker committees in place of
democratically elected government system. Such obnoxious laws of
States from where the Governors illegitimately derive their powers to
muzzle the LGA democratic process, was also on 9th of December 2016
outlawed and nullified by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which also
declared as unconstitutional the use of appointed caretaker committees
it the Local Government Councils in any part of the Federation by the
Governors and their Houses of Assembly.
The Supreme Court had in its landmark judgment described the action
of the Governors as “executive recklessness” as it concerns their acts
of dissolving democratically-elected local government councils in
their States and replacing them with caretaker committees. A five-man
panel of the Apex Court led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, made the
pronouncements in a unanimous judgment it delivered on Friday, 9th of
December 2016, following an appeal arising from the dissolution of 16
Local Government Councils in Ekiti State on 29th of October 2010 by
the then Governor Kayode Fayemi.
By Section 287 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, the decisions of the
Supreme Court shall be enforced in any part of the Federation by all
authorities and persons; and by all courts with subordinate
jurisdictions to that of the Supreme Court.
We therefore call on Governor William Maduabuchi Obiano of Anambra
State to immediately dissolve the existing caretaker committees in the
State's 21 LGAs and direct the ANSIEC to conduct election into the
State's LGA System without further delays and in full compliance with
the said judgment of the Supreme Court. Other Governors of the
Southeast Geopolitical Zone that still maintain LGA caretaker
committees are also called upon to dissolve them and organize
participatory elections in them and in full compliance with the
referenced Supreme Court judgment.
Signed:
For: International Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law (Intersociety)
Emeka Umeagbalasi, Board Chairman
Mobile Line: +2348174090052
Email: info@intersociety-ng.org
Website: www.intersociety-ng.org
For: Southeast Based Coalition of Human Rights Organizations (SBCHROs)
1. Comrade Aloysius Attah (+2348035090548)
For: Civil Liberties Organization, Southeast Zone
2. Comrade Peter Onyegiri (+2347036892777)
For: Centre for Human Rights & Peace Advocacy
3. Comrade Samuel Njoku (+2348039444628)
For: Human Rights Organization of Nigeria
4. Engineer Rufus Duru (+2348037513519)
For: Global Rights & Development International
5. Comrade Chike Umeh ( +2348064869601)
For: Society Advocacy Watch Project
6. Obianuju Joy Igboeli, Esq. (+2348034186332)
For: Anambra Human Rights Forum
7. Comrade Alex Olisa(+2348034090410)
For: Southeast Good Governance Forum
8. Jerry Chukwuokoro, PhD (+2348035372962)
For: International Solidarity for Peace & Human Rights Initiative
9. Mr. Tochukwu Ezeoke (+447748612933)
For: Igbo Ekunie Initiative (Pan Igbo Rights Advocacy Group)
10. Comrade Vincent Ezekwume (+2348171793911)
For: Civil Liberties Organization, Anambra State Branch
Opinion/Feature