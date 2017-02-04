The Project Coordinator of Peace Ambassador Agency, Mr Emmanuel John Adide disclosed that the Peace Education Campaign next project city will be Nassarrawa State.

While talking to the correspondent of ThePlatform News, Emmanuel John Adide said that this Year’s edition of Peace Education Campaign is aimed at educating, transforming and inspiring young Nigerians in schools and providing for the less privileged ones in schools.

He also thanked the Project Director, Amb Kingsley Amafibe for initiating this amazing project that encourages Productivity and Peace Building in Nigeria.

Some months Back, Emmanuel John Adide embarked on Peace Projects in the Diaspora.