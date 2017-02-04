TUFACE, LAGOS AND MONDAY MORNING

While Tuface may have the right to protest against the economic downturn in the country and the perceived mis-governance by the Federal Government, I think that he should be told that we do not have any problem of mis-governance in Lagos State. Lagos is being managed by the Ambode administration in an excellent manner and to the admiration of Lagosians and the entire citizens of Nigeria.

The Lagos governance model remains the reference point for other states and even the federal government. Truth be told, Tuface can choose to go and protest in Abuja. He should not disturb the peace and tranquility that we have in Lagos. I'm sure he's enjoying a peaceful life at his new multi-million naira home at Amen Estate, in Ibeju Lekki. At least, the smooth ride on the Lekki-Ajah road, courtesy of Lagos State government should remind him that there's one thinking government in the land. Except Tubaba is being sponsored by the same people that funded his wedding or he is going through an adult tutelage under the EiE Group, there is no sense in protesting in Lagos that is working to the admiration of all. Abi why would anybody want to protest in Lagos on a Monday morning? If they do that in Benue or Akwa Ibom, that's ok.

But Tubaba should be informed we don't waste Monday mornings here. He should be reminded that L'ojo Monday, Eko O Ni Gbagba kugba). Abuja is the federal capital and seat of power. He should choose his target right. That's where his protest should be directed. Truth may be bitter, but so is a wasted Monday morning. And that's precisely what Lagos does not deserve. Fela, like most artistes, made it in Lagos. So did Tuface. He should be asked to treat the land that has helped his career with care, more so that this land is working!!!

Nonso Inekwere

For Lagos WatchDog