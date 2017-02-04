Cheering crowds swarm James Ibori at Oghara

The former Delta governor, fresh from arrival from the United Kingdom, arrived at his native Oghara where he was met with a swarm of adoring, selfie-seeking crowds chanting "Our Leader has arrived!".

James Ibori returned home Saturday after serving jail term in a UK prison.

He was pretty much immersed in a crowd for the whole time he was in his compound. "He was very nice and shook everyone's hand and took pictures with anyone who wanted it.

Ibori, was quizzed earlier in the day by the Director General of the DSS, Mr. Lawan Daura, who instructed that Ibori be brought to his office at Aso Drive, Abuja, for questioning.

The former governor was said to have been interrogated on his sojourn in the United Kingdom prison and his plans in Nigeria going forward.