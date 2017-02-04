If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Headlines | 4 February 2017

How Ibori Was Querried By Dss Upon Arrival

By The Nigerian Voice

Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori had a prearranged meeting with the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Lawan Daura, upon his arrival to Abuja.

The former governor was said to have been interrogated on his sojourn in the United Kingdom, UK, where he was recently released from prison.

During the “briefing” with the DSS director-general which took place at

the head office of the secret police at Aso Drive, Abuja, it was gathered that Ibori was also asked about his plan in the country.


