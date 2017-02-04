Buhari is not dead, only needs prayers – Minister

The Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, on Friday, dismissed speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari was dead.

Shittu, who represented Buhari in Ilorin, at the formal opening of the 31st National Qur'anic Recitation Competition, said: 'President Buhari is not dead.''

The minister advised Nigerians to continue to continue to pray for the president.

'There is need to pray fervently for economic recovery. President Muhammadu Buhari is not dead, he deserves prayers for sound health as well as for the entire growth of the nation,' Shittu said.

The minister commended Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, for organising the event nationwide in the last 31 years.