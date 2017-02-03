Atyap National Youth writes The Honorable Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly
The Honorable Speaker,
Kaduna State House of Assembly,
Lugard Hall,
Kaduna.
Sir,
UNWARRANTED CURFEW IMPOSED BY KADUNA STATE GOVERNMENT IN ZANGO KATAF LGA
The above named organization is a youth forum that comprises all the
leadership of the five (5) major tribes in Zango Kataf Local
Government of Kaduna State (Bajju, Atyap, Ikulu, Anghan, and
Hausa/Fulani) and has been existing since 2011. The forum has been
involved in so many progressive and developmental activities one among
which is sensitization and creating awareness on issues of public
interest.
Sir, the Miyetti Allah Breeders Association of Nigeria Kaduna State
(MACBAN) wrote a letter on 10th January 2017 threatening to attack
Ungwa Gaiya/Mabushi indigenous community which was picked at the
corridors of the District Head of Ungwan Gaiya. This threat was
reported to security agencies both in Zonkwa and Kafanchan
respectively. You will recall that 0n 17th January 2017; Three (3)
people were killed by gunmen and four (4) people seriously injured and
hospitalized through gunshots from the attackers in Samaru Kataf of
Zango Kataf LGA. The victims were attacked by the gunmen while
undergoing their lawful business activities on the regular Tuesday
market in their area. This prompted the imposition of 24hours curfew
by the Kaduna State government. The effort of the State government was
greeted with joy which was perceived to aim at restoring law and order
and to forestall lost of lives and break down of law and order.
Little did we know that the government was not aimed at maintaining
law and order but to further hold the good people of Zango Kataf who
were victims of the unfortunate attack hostage. It is 17 days today
that the government is enforcing an unlawful down to dust curfew in
the local government on the harmless and attacked communities. It is
very important to note that this singular act by the government is
outright abuse of constitutional powers and unlawful maltreatment of
the citizens.
In view of the ongoing curfew imposed on Zangon Kataf Local
Government since 17th January 2017, the leadership of the above named
organization, rising from an emergency meeting on 2nd February 2017
have viewed with great concern the continuous imposition of curfew in
Zangon Kataf Local Government and therefore urge the Speaker and
Honorable members of the house to call the executive Governor to order
and restrain him from further abuse of power and maltreatment of
innocent citizens.
Honorable speaker sir, while our people were being attacked without
help from the law enforcement agents, the governor has done little or
nothing to visit the communities, send a representative or settle the
hospital bills of the victims. As at the time of writing this letter,
no arrest has been made from that ugly incident despite the strict
security surveillance.
Recounting the effect and the lost the avoidable and unlawful act of
the government has done to the communities and citizens;
1. Schools have been forcefully closed while exams is fast approaching
2. Market men and women have lost items of perishable profit.
3. Final year students preparing for their WAEC/NECO have been
deprived the opportunity to register.
4. Farmers do not have access to harvest their products and to
further prepare for the next planting season.
5. All economic activities have been grounded as banks and other
businesses are closed.
6. Our traditional rulers have been threatened and queried for
no other reason but on issues that has to do with the carelessness on
the part of the Governor to maintain peace in the state.
It is a well-known fact that despite the attacks, the way and manner
the curfew was imposed on us raised doubt on the intent of the
Governor. Mr. Speaker, just like we have stated; the curfew has been
on for over two (2) weeks now and we view this as an outright abuse of
power and brute force to oppress the people and achieve an intended
agenda we are yet to uncover. Again, we have become highly suspicious
of this move by the governor as an act of conspiracy holding us
captive and subjugating us, destroying our economic activities and
scheming to further impoverish us. Apart from Samaru where the
unfortunate incident took place on 17th January 2017, no incident was
recorded or has been recorded in any area of Zango Kataf Local
government neither is there any reprisal or any intended civil unrest
from the community to warrant the extension of the curfew till date!
You can imagine the injustice meted on communities that are victims of
attack.
Mr Speaker, despite efforts by well-meaning individuals, groups and
organizations to reach out to the H.E through government officials and
security agencies, to lift the curfew in the interest of peace,
stability, growth and development, he has continued to put off deaf
ears and remain adamant to our cry. Instead, he has continued to push
the curfew to punish us who had been attacked instead of dealing with
the attackers and bringing them to book.
We therefore appeal to you and the honorable members as a matter of
urgency to compel the executive Governor to release our people who
have been held captive and kept under prison custody on no just cause
but as a result of putting off self-defense to safeguard lives and
properties from the terrorist/Fulani militia that have destroyed many
lives and communities.
Honorable speaker sir, we therefore appeal to you to exercise your
legislative powers within the ambit of the constitution to restore
peace and order in the state and restrain the Governor from outright
abuse of power as the people are groaning from this unjust policy
against our peace loving people who have been working hard to preserve
peace, despite frequent provocative attacks by the herdsmen who have
been identified and paid by his Excellency yet carrying out murderous
attacks unabated.
Therefore, it is our hope that the house will take urgent steps to
address the issues raised. As we await your quick and response to this
letter, we will continue to count on your support and believing that
our request will be given due consideration. Thank you.
Long live Zangon Kataf LGA,
Long live Kaduna State,
Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria
Signed:
Comrade ThankGod Emmanuel
Comrade Habila
Kayit
Coordinator
Deputy Coordinator
Atyap National Youth President
Bajju
National Youth President
Secretary
Ikulu National Youth President
CC:
Hon. Angulu Kwasau
Hon. Irimiya I. Kantiok
Hon A. A Wakili, Chairman Zango Kataf Local Government
Hon. Sunday Marshal Katung
Distinguish Senator Danjuma La’ah
Divisional Police Officer Zonkwa
Department of State Security Service
