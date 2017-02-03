You're Image Makers Of Govt, Ukah Tells Information Officers

The Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has charged the State Information Officers to see themselves as the image makers of the State Government.

The charge was given during a meeting between the management of the Ministry, Public Relations Officers and Public Enlightenment Officers of the Ministry held in Asaba.

He stated that as Image makers of the government, Information Officers must be ready to tell the truth at all times and ensure that government activities, achievements, policies, programmes are disseminated promptly and properly to the people so as to enlighten them.

The Commissioner stated that in spite of the economic hardship, Information Officers must do their work effectively and efficiently not minding the financial situation around them, even as he assured them of his support stating that he will do his best to ensure that Information Officers enjoy their work.

While berating the negative attitude of some Officers to their bosses and duties, he enjoined them to see themselves as civil servants who ought to be obedient at all times no matter the condition of service, even as he promised that training programmes will soon be organized for the Officers to make them keep abreast of modern reportage.

Speaking, the Functioning Permanent Secretary and Director of Information of the Ministry, Mr. Paul Osahor, condemned the poor attitude of some officers to work and said that the Ministry will not hesitate to apply the Civil Service Rules to errant Officers who derelict their duties.

Mr. Osahor urged Officers to be up and doing as they are the eyes of the government in the rural areas.

The Director of Publication and Production Services, Mr. Dona Obuseh, and the, Government Printer, Mr. Omokri Lucky, while speaking, advised Information officers to be abreast of protocols in their Ministries, even as they urged them to learn the act of event compere.

Present at the meeting include Director of Purchasing Research and Statistics, Mr. kingsley Olomukoro, the Director of Administration Mr. Frank Akpoku, the Deputy Director of Information, Mr. Cele Ofuani, the Media Assistant to the Commissioner, Mr. Ijeh Sam, among others.