Court Grants Son Of Ex-fct Minister, Bala Mohammed N100m Bail

SAN FRANCISCO, February 03, (THEWILL) – Son of the immediate past minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr. Bala Mohammed Bala, Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed, was on Friday granted bail in the sum of N100m by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Among other conditions of bail granted the defendant who was on Wednesday remanded in Kuje Prison after being arraigned on 15 counts of N1.1bn money laundering offenses, is that he is to provide two sureties each of who are to enter into N50m bail bond.

The presiding judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba ruled that the younger Mohammed, who was produced in court handcuffed by prison officials on Friday, should remain in custody pending when he would meet the bail conditions.

He is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for allegedly paying millions of naira on different occasions totaling about N1.1bn for the purchase of houses without going through financial institutions. The act was said to be in breach of Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

Just‎ice Dimgba however ordered an accelerated hearing in the case and fixed March 27 and 28 for commencement of trial.