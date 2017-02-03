Justice Onnoghen: Presidency Moves To Forward Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will any moment from now forward a letter on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari to the Senate for Justice Walter Onnoghen's confirmation as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria, Leadership reports.

This followed a meeting which the presidency had with Justice Onnoghen also attended by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice at 2am last night.

An impeccable source close to the presidency was quoted as saying:

“They presented to Onnoghen the dossier the security agencies have on him to go through, showing why they delayed to confirm him. He would have to guard against some of these things when he takes full charge of the judiciary”.

Recall that the National Judicial Council, NJC, headed by the immediate past CJN, Justice Mahmud Mohammed, had on October 12, 2016, recommended and forwarded Onnoghen's name to the president for appointment as the next CJN in line with Section 231 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Since his swearing-in by President Buhari as the acting CJN on November 12, 2016, there has been concern over whether Onnoghen would become substantive CJN since the president was yet to transmit his name to the Senate barely a week to the end of the three months that he can occupy the position on acting capacity.

Justice Onnoghen had on Thursday pleaded with Nigerians not to pressure President Buhari into making him the substantive CJN , stating that “the president does not need any threat or ultimatum to perform his constitutional duties”.