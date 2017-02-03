IMO GOVERNMENT APPLAUDS FED, GOVT. ON DECISION TO FIX ABANDONED ROADS

Imo State Government has commended the Buhari led government for embarking on the completion of abandoned Federal road projects in Imo State.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Prince Eze Madumere who played host to the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Alhaji Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) in his office yesterday said the visit has assured imolites of the federal government’s passionate move to ensure the completion of federal road projects in the State.

Madumere frowned at the level of completion of these roads but absolved the present Federal government of the ills.

Describing all the federal roads in the state as “prime A” roads,the deputy governor calls for synergy between the federal controller of works in the state and the state government for effective monitoring and supervision of contractors handling the road construction.

Earlier in his remarks,the federal minister of works, power and housing,Babatunde Raji Fashola said he was in the state to determine and assess the progress of works on the five federal roads in the State.

The minister regretted that contractors handling the road projects have abandoned their various sites due to paucity of fund even before the advent of Buhari’s administration,but revealed federal government desire to mobilize these contractors back to site.

According to him,these roads are Owerri-Umuahia road,Aba-Owerri road,Mbaise-Ngwa road, Ama-Ngwa-Ezinne raod and Oba-nnewi-Okigwe road,adding that funds for the construction and rehabilitation of these roads have been captured in the budget.

Fashola re-emphasized the importance of controller of works in giving the federal government an update of federal roads in the area of jurisdiction,admonishing them to be good ambassadors of the federal ministry of works.

Commending the governor of the State,Owelle Rochas Okorocha on the Infrastructural development of the State,the minister reiterated that the federal government is not in competition with the states over construction of roads,but are partners in progress.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Madumere joined the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Fashola on tour to jointly assess the conditions of the Roads and to verify claims made on paper.

The duo with the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Hon. (Mrs.) Josephine Udoji, Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations) Engr. Kingsley Uju, General Manager, Imo Housing Corporation, Dr. Henry Okafor among other relevant members of the Executive Council, Imo State Government. The tour covered Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia Road ending at seven and half in Obowo Local Government of Imo State. The. The tour continue from Obowo through Ihitte Uboma-Mbano-Okigwe Road.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, receiving His Excellency, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) on his arrival to Office of the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Government House for on-the-spot assessment of the state of Federal Roads in Imo State and the level of work done so far.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere introducing the Chief of Staff, Government House, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Taiwo Lakanu, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Chief Chidi Ibe, Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Obinna Mbata and Commissioner for Agriculture, among other members of the Executive Council of Imo State.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere introducing the Chief of Staff, Government House, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Taiwo Lakanu, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Chief Chidi Ibe, Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Obinna Mbata and Commissioner for Agriculture, among other members of the Executive Council of Imo State.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere introducing the Chief of Staff, Government House, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Taiwo Lakanu, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Chief Chidi Ibe, Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Obinna Mbata and Commissioner for Agriculture, among other members of the Executive Council of Imo State.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere having tete-a-tete with the Federal Minister of Power, Works and Housing, His Excellency, Babatunde Raji Fashola in his office, Government House, Imo State

A Contractor, explaining a map that consists the Roads mapped out for rehabilitation in Imo State at Ahiazu Mbaise earlier today.

L-R: Minister of Power, Works and Housing, His Excellency, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), His Excellency, Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere MFR and the Chief of Staff, Government House of Imo State, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu caught in a camera shortly after a short meeting with the Minister in the Office of the Deputy Governor, Government House, Owerri, Imo State