Hate speech and false news could interrupt social balance - Obaze

Selonnes Consult MD/CEO, Mr Oseloka H. Obaze has indicated that the growing spate of hate news and false news, retains the capacity for destructive consequences. Mr. Obaze made the observation when Members of the Savanah Centre's Democracy Stability and Media Accountability Project (DESMAP) Council, interacted with the leadership of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) and Newspapers Proprietors of Nigeria (NPAN), to "address the administrative and legal gaps that exist in the extant body of laws and code of ethics on journalism and media practice especially as they relate to the propagation of dangerous, false and hate news."

There is growing concern about the emerging trend arising from "Internet infestation"and expansive growth of hate speech, false and fake news and post truth, in the vastly unregulated sphere on social media. NPAN President Chief Nduka Obaiegbena said that "addressing the growing internet infestation and related challenges would require elite consensus". For his part, Mr. Obaze, noted that "unchecked, this new phenomenon would certainly influence electoral processes and outcomes unduly, with the capacity to interrupt the social balance in the country." DESMAP Council members who attended the Lagos interactive session included, Dr. Tom Adaba, Mr. Oseloka H. Obaze, Mrs. Joke Silva and Mr. Soni Irabor. (End)