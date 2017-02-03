BOKO HARAM AMPUTATED THEIR MEMBER`S LEG/HAND FOR DISLOYALTY

Boko Haram terrorist amputated the right hand and left leg of its member for trying to surrender to the military and denounce his membership of the sect, as he described the activities of the sect as deceptive and evil.

Speaking to newsmen when the theatre commander Operation Lafiya dole Major General Lucjy Irabor paraded him at a live press briefing, the Boko Haram member, Muhammad Abubakar said he was betrayed by a friend whom they agreed to escape and denounced their membership of the sect.

“I was betrayed by a friend whom we agreed to escaped and denounce our membership of the sect, as we discovered that the whole activities of the Boko Haram sect are deceptive and evil, but unfortunately he went and disclosed my intention to the leadership, exonerating himself from our initial plan, and they amputated my right hand and left leg, as punishment for my disloyalty”, Bukar added.

He said he trekked for two weeks on crouches and on sighting me people sympathizes with me and assisted me before I could get to the nearest military formation and surrendered, adding that he preferred to die than to continue with the evil of the insurgents, as he had suffered a lot in their hands.

He urged members of the Boko Haram wherever they may be hiding to come out and surrender to the military, as their lives will be spared and they will be protected.

While briefing the media, the Theatre Commander General Lucky Irabor said that in the last three weeks, the military has arrested 26 foreigners among whom 17 were Chadians , while nine were from Niger Republic.

General Irabor said a total of 3,332 suspects were arrested, while five surrendered within the period under review adding that many arms and ammunitions were recovered including Shelcar anti aircraft guns and assorted rifles.

He called on the Boko Haram to denounced their activates and use the opportunity provided by Safe Haven corridor and surrender to the military, as failure to do so, the military is ready to smoke them out wherever they may be hiding.