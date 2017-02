By per second news

Nollywood actress Toyin Aihmaku's former boyfriend Seun Egbegbe, a movie producer has been arrested again for a $60,000 scam.

Egbebe, claimed to be a medical doctor at the Gbagada General hospital, while allegedly defrauding some bureau de change operators of $60,000.

He is currently under detention at Area H, Ogudu,

