Fayose faults police on Tuface’s planned protest, Says; “Nigerians don’t need any permit to protest”
Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party
(PDP) Governors’ Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has faulted the police over
its position that it will not allow the planned protest against the
Federal Government slated for February 6 to hold in Lagos State,
saying; Apart from Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, which provided
that “Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate
with other persons…”, the Court of Appeal already affirmed that
protest or gathering do not require police permit or interference.
The governor, who described claim by the Lagos State Police
Commissioner Fatai Owoseni that criminals might hijack the process as
puerile, added that; “The duty of the police to secure Nigerians is
mandatory, and not optional. Therefore, if there is any intelligence
report suggesting the possibility of criminals hijacking the process,
it is the duty of the police to provide security cover for the
protesters.
In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public
Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose noted
that the APC-led federal government must be made to understand that
“leadership is about accountability. To be accountable, leaders must
listen to public opinion either by civil or peaceful protest.”
He said; “Court of Appeal affirmed in its judgement in Inspector
General of Police Vs All Nigerians Peoples Party that protest or
gathering do not require police permit or interference as obtainable
in advanced democracy.
“Most importantly, the protest is said to be for and about good
governance. So who is afraid of the protest? Who does the police
represents or is representing in this issue?”
“While justifying the protest, the governor said; “Nigerians are
hungry and angry, our currency is now above N500 to $1. If Nigerians
want to show their anger, no one should prevent them. Nepotism, extra
judicial killings, disobedience to court order and human rights abuses
must stop.
“The conscience is an open wound and the guilty is afraid. If the
APC-led Federal Government is now acting as if the protest is against
it, it means the federal government has accepted to be guilty as
charged.
“Like I said before, I support the protest.”
