Fayose faults police on Tuface’s planned protest, Says; “Nigerians don’t need any permit to protest”

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) Governors’ Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has faulted the police over

its position that it will not allow the planned protest against the

Federal Government slated for February 6 to hold in Lagos State,

saying; Apart from Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, which provided

that “Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate

with other persons…”, the Court of Appeal already affirmed that

protest or gathering do not require police permit or interference.

The governor, who described claim by the Lagos State Police

Commissioner Fatai Owoseni that criminals might hijack the process as

puerile, added that; “The duty of the police to secure Nigerians is

mandatory, and not optional. Therefore, if there is any intelligence

report suggesting the possibility of criminals hijacking the process,

it is the duty of the police to provide security cover for the

protesters.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public

Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose noted

that the APC-led federal government must be made to understand that

“leadership is about accountability. To be accountable, leaders must

listen to public opinion either by civil or peaceful protest.”

He said; “Court of Appeal affirmed in its judgement in Inspector

General of Police Vs All Nigerians Peoples Party that protest or

gathering do not require police permit or interference as obtainable

in advanced democracy.

“Most importantly, the protest is said to be for and about good

governance. So who is afraid of the protest? Who does the police

represents or is representing in this issue?”

“While justifying the protest, the governor said; “Nigerians are

hungry and angry, our currency is now above N500 to $1. If Nigerians

want to show their anger, no one should prevent them. Nepotism, extra

judicial killings, disobedience to court order and human rights abuses

must stop.

“The conscience is an open wound and the guilty is afraid. If the

APC-led Federal Government is now acting as if the protest is against

it, it means the federal government has accepted to be guilty as

charged.

“Like I said before, I support the protest.”