ABIA 2017 : Niger Commissioner Attends 59th National Council on Health Meeting 

The Niger State team of Health heavy-weights and stakeholders led by Dr. Mustapha Jibril, the Commissioner of Health were recently in Umuahia, Abia State Capital to attend the 59th National council on Health meeting 2017 tagged “National Health Policy: A Tool for Achieving Universal Health Coverage’’.

The 4-day event had sub-themes of ; 'Professional Disharmony and Industrial Unrest: An Obstacle to Effective Health Care Delivery’

'The Role of The States in The Implementation of The National Health Policy’

And

‘Health Sector Response to Humanitarian Crisis in Nigeria’

Nigerlites recall that, in 2016 Dr. Jibril led a team from Niger State that converged in Sokoto between the 7th to the 11th of March, 2016 to attend the 58th session at Giginya Coral Hotel, Sokoto, Sokoto State, Nigeria where a Communiqué at the 58th session noted that, "the Council agreed that the 59th NCH will hold in Umuahia, Abia State at a date to be determined in consultation with the State".

Asma’u Ahmad of HEALTH REPORTERS reported that, Dr. Wapada Balami, a director in the ministry presided over the session on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs. Binta Bello. Issues discussed by the Council during the session include ; policies relating to leadership, service provision as well as health care financing and research in Nigeria.

In Nigeria, the National Council on Health as provided for in the National Health Act is the highest policy making body on matters relating to health in Nigeria. It comprises

the State Commissioners for Health of the 36 States, the Secretary of Health &

Human Services Secretariat FCT, with the Honourable Minister of Health as the

Chairman of the Council.