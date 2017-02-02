2face: Police vow to stop singer's planned protest

The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to stop the planned protest championed by pop star Innocent '2face' Idibia.

The singer has in the past days rallied the support of his fans via his social media platforms to join his march against the crippling state of the nation.

The protest is slated for February 5.

But the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, said the command will not let the protest hold.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 1, Owoseni said intelligence report indicates that criminals might hijack the process.

"Information reaching us revealed that some hoodlums are planning to hijack the peaceful protest. An as such, we won’t allow it to hold in Lagos. We know that Tuface does not have the capacity to contain such a crowd and we will not fold our hands and watch while things go out of hand," the police boss said.

Owoseni had earlier said the protest planners have not officially notified the police of their plan.

He noted that the police encourage civil society groups to inform the force anytime they want to stage a protest because of their safety and that of others, as hoodlums seize such medium to perpetrate evil.