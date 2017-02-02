Andy Uba, APC and Anambra Guber Polls

After months of speculations, the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Andy Uba has finally dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress.

The gentleman Senator noted that his old party, the PDP lacked ideology and focus which were what he saw in APC and was attracted to it.

It will be recalled that Senator Andy Uba had maintained principle stance and undivided loyalty to his old party even when the party was not kind to him each time he was at crossroad.

So, by joining the APC, Senator Uba is not only bringing principled and undivided loyalty to the party, but he is also coming to uphold the ideology of the APC under the able leadership of Senator Chris Ngige in Anambra State.

Like I rightly noted in my previous article titled: 'Andy Uba: The Man Who Will Make Anambra Great Again,' Senator Uba has pacesetting records which he is going to repeat in APC.

Because of the bold decision to join the APC, the Senator and his network of friends and acquaintance all over the country have agreed to move en-masse to the party.

Finally, it will serve Anambra's interest if Senator Uba emerge as APC governorship candidate in the upcoming party primary election.

However, since power belongs to God, whoever emerge as APC candidate will definately win Anambra State with Senator Uba's support as well as re-align the state to national politics and development.

Mr. Emeka Ekene C writes from Awka, Anambra State.

Reach him through ekene22k7@yahoo.com