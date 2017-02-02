Andy Uba Joins Apc In Anambra As Gubernatorial Election Draws Near

Senator Andy Uba, representing Anambra South Senatorial zone under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uba made this known at a news briefing on Wednesday in his home country, Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of the state revealing that he joined the APC at the ongoing registration of party members in the state.

He declared that the APC has ideology and focus which he needed to tap into to provide quality representation to his constituents saying that he joined the APC because of other personalities in the party with sound ideas and whom he looked up to in politics.

He promised to be very effective in serving the yearnings of his people and urged other Igbo politicians to join the APC.

Uba's defection has added more intrigue to the politics of the state ahead of the November 2017 gubernatorial election.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State government's Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA) has declared that governorship aspirants in the state would pay N9 million each before they could be allowed to paste their posters in any part of the state.

This was disclosed by Jude Emecheta, Managing Director, ANSAA, who warned that any aspirant who contravened the rule would be sued accordingly because the law did not permit indiscriminate pasting of posters.