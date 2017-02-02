Abuja group slams APC chairman, Oyegun over reported promise to save Buruji Kashamu from extradition to USA
Abuja-based group, the Society for Rule of Law in Nigeria (SRLN) has
slammed the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),
Chief Odigie Oyegun over his reported promise to save the embattled
Senator representing Ogun East, Buruji from being extradited to the
United States of America (USA) to face trial for his alleged
involvement in drug trafficking if he decamped to the APC.
SRLN, in a statement on Wednesday, signed by its National
Co-ordinator, Dr Chima Ubeku, challenged Chief Oyegun to come out
openly and tell Nigerians whether or not his party will protect
Senator Kashamu from extradition if he decamps to the APC.
It said Chief Oyegun’s continued silence on the report of his meeting
with Senator Kashamu and his demand that the senator should decamp to
APC to save himself from extradition will mean that the report is
true.
The group reminded Chief Oyegun and his party that Kenya just
extradited four members of a drug cartel, to the United States for
trial for allegedly directing a major heroin trafficking ring in East
Africa.
It said the APC-led federal government should not be seen as
protecting suspected criminals who should be facing trial either in
Nigeria or foreign lands.
The SRLN noted the dangerous trend in the country, in which
anti-corruption fight of the federal government is targeted at members
of the opposition alone and said it was not too strange that Senator
Buruji Kashamu was now being asked to join the APC so as to be saved
from being extradited to the USA to face his drug cases.
The group called on the federal government to immediately extradite
Senator Kashamu to the USA so that Nigeria can be washed clean of
complicity is his alleged criminal acts.
