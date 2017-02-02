Abuja group slams APC chairman, Oyegun over reported promise to save Buruji Kashamu from extradition to USA

Abuja-based group, the Society for Rule of Law in Nigeria (SRLN) has

slammed the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),

Chief Odigie Oyegun over his reported promise to save the embattled

Senator representing Ogun East, Buruji from being extradited to the

United States of America (USA) to face trial for his alleged

involvement in drug trafficking if he decamped to the APC.

SRLN, in a statement on Wednesday, signed by its National

Co-ordinator, Dr Chima Ubeku, challenged Chief Oyegun to come out

openly and tell Nigerians whether or not his party will protect

Senator Kashamu from extradition if he decamps to the APC.

It said Chief Oyegun’s continued silence on the report of his meeting

with Senator Kashamu and his demand that the senator should decamp to

APC to save himself from extradition will mean that the report is

true.

The group reminded Chief Oyegun and his party that Kenya just

extradited four members of a drug cartel, to the United States for

trial for allegedly directing a major heroin trafficking ring in East

Africa.

It said the APC-led federal government should not be seen as

protecting suspected criminals who should be facing trial either in

Nigeria or foreign lands.

The SRLN noted the dangerous trend in the country, in which

anti-corruption fight of the federal government is targeted at members

of the opposition alone and said it was not too strange that Senator

Buruji Kashamu was now being asked to join the APC so as to be saved

from being extradited to the USA to face his drug cases.

The group called on the federal government to immediately extradite

Senator Kashamu to the USA so that Nigeria can be washed clean of

complicity is his alleged criminal acts.