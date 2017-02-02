Dasuki: FG’s request for secret trial satanic, undemocratic - Fayose
Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party
(PDP) Governor’ Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described the Federal
Government’s attempt to secretly try the former National Security
Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki, by using mask-wearing prosecution
witnesses as satanic and mockery of democracy, saying; “It is
becoming obvious that the All Progressives Congress (APVC) federal
government has something to hide on the travail of Col. Dasuki because
if you were not afraid to call someone a thief in the market place,
you should not be afraid to try such a person in the full glare of the
public.”
The governor, who said Nigerians should ask the federal government why
it was afraid of trying Dasuki openly, noted that; “Since names of the
would-be prosecution witnesses have already been made public, what
agenda is the federal pursuing by insisting that its witnesses be
given protection by the court by not allowing their names and
addresses to be made public in the course of the trial.”
In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Public
Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose
challenged the APC-led federal government to allow live television
coverage of the trial so that the federal government can tell the
entire world how Dasuki actually stole the $2.1 billion arms money and
he (Dasuki) will also defend himself in the full glare of the public.
The governor said; “You accused someone of corruption in the market
place and the person you accused is saying he wants to defend himself
in the market place too, but you, the accuser is insisting that the
accused must be tried in your bedroom, I think someone is trying to
hide something?”
He said it was curious that the Federal Government could approach the
court for the second time, seeking for an order to conduct secret
trial in a celebrated criminal matter, on which it claimed to have
watertight evidences.
Governor Fayose added that even the prosecuting counsel, who filed the
application, should be ashamed for allowing themselves to be used as
tools to subvert democracy.
“They want Nnamdi Kanu tried secretly. They also want the former Col
Dasuki (rtd) tried secretly. What are they afraid of? How is defence
counsel going to cross-examine masked witnesses when their real
identity cannot be ascertained? Why are the witnesses afraid to
testify in an open court if truly they are witnesses of truth?
“Obviously, this is satanic. It is against all democratic norms and
Nigerians must rise against it,” the governor said.
He called on the court to reject the federal government ploy to use
masquerade as witnesses, saying; “Nigerians are now at the mercy of
judiciary, which is the only institution that can save Nigeria from
the full-blown dictatorship that the APC government has become.”
General News