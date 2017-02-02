Nysc Says Date For 2017 Registration Not Yet Fixed, Dispels Death Rumours

SAN FRANCISCO, February 01, (THEWILL) – The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC management has debunked speculations that registration for the 2017 Batch 'A' corps members would commence on February 8 , stating that the date for the registration has not yet been fixed.

In a statement issued on Wednesday , the NYSC management said the timetable would be made public “at the appropriate time through our official communication channels.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no date has yet been set for the commencement of online registration by 2017 Batch 'A' Prospective Corps Members.”

The Scheme also dispelled rumours of death at its Oyo State orientation camp located in Iseyin, explaining that sixteen corps members were injured when rainstorm destroyed a building on the camp.

The statement reads, “We wish to confirm that one of the structures at the NYSC Orientation camp was indeed affected with sixteen Corps members sustaining injuries.

“Management, however, wishes to make it clear that rumour of death being peddled in the social media is untrue. As a matter of fact, all the injured Corps members received the best of treatments and all of them have since been discharged from the hospital.

“Situation at the camp is calm now while normal activities are going on.”