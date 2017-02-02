N1.1bn ‘fraud’: Court Sends Ex-fct Minister’s Son To Prison

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday ordered that Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed, a son of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr. Bala Mohammed, be remanded in Kuje Prison pending ruling on his bail application on Friday.

The presiding judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba handed the remand order following the arraignment of the younger Bala by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on 15 counts involving alleged N1.1bn fraud.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all the counts when read to him in court on Wednesday. The presiding judge adjourned trial till March 27 and 28, and ruling on bail application till February 3.

The defence counsel, Chief Chris Uche SAN, had while applying for the bail of the defendant, told the court that he filed and served the motion on notice for the bail, dated January 27 and filed on same date.

He said the motion was supported by an 18-paragraph affidavit and they are relying on all the paragraphs of the affidavit.

The defence lawyer added that if bail is granted to the defendant, he will attend to his trial and will not abuse the bail granted to him.

But the prosecution counsel, Ben Ikani, opposed the bail application, saying the defendant may not be trusted, adding that ex-minister's son refused to submit his international passport to the EFCC, which portrays him as a flight risk.

He further said the prosecution had filed an 11-paragraph affidavit, dated January 31 and they rely on all the paragraphs.

Shamsudeen was charged along with four other companies, namely: Bird Trust Argo Limited, Intertrans Global Logistics Limited, Diakin Telecommunications Limited and Bal-Vac Mining Nigeria Limited.

He also pleaded not guilty to all the counts on behalf of the companies.

The sum of N1,105,719,005 was allegedly involved in the offences allegedly committed by the defendants.

The defendants were accused of money laundering and falsification of assets.

The EFCC accused the former minister's son of carrying out business transactions worth billions of naira in violation of Money Laundering Act.

He allegedly paid various cash sums of money beyond the limit set by the Money Laundering Act for purchase of houses without going through a financial institution.

The anti-graft agency also accused Shamsudeen of failing to declare his assets when he completed the EFCC Asset Declaration Form A.