Lagos Governor, Ambode Okays Death Penalty For Kidnappers

SAN FRANCISCO, February 01, (THEWILL) – Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state, on Wednesday signed into law the anti-kidnapping bill recently passed by the state House of Assembly, with a pledge to ensure its full implementation so as to eradicate the menace of kidnapping in the state.

The Prohibition of the Act of Kidnapping Law imposes a penalty of life imprisonment on kidnapping for ransom and stipulates that where a victim dies in the course of an abduction, the suspect is liable on conviction to death.

His words, “Security is of utmost importance to our administration and we are confident that this law will serve as a deterrent to anybody who may desire to engage in this wicked act within the boundaries of Lagos.

“While we use this law to address the challenge and punish the criminals, we are also putting in place appropriate measures particularly in our schools and other vulnerable targets to prevent security breaches and it is important that we ensure that everything we do in respect of this anti-kidnapping law is in good faith and good spirit to eradicate the issue of kidnapping once and for all in the State.”

The Governor further gave an assurance that the justice system would be activated to execute the anti-kidnapping law to the letter in order to ensure that any criminal caught in the act is made to face the full wrath of the law.