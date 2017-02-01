If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

General News | 1 February 2017

Fire guts Lagos Balogun market

By The Citizen

Popular Lagos traditional fabric market, Balogun Market, has, Wednesday, gone in flames.

The market in Lagos Island which is popular with trading in Ankara cloths caught fire early Wednesday morning after the traders at the market resumed for their daily trading.

Although the fire-fighters have arrived the scene and are currently putting the fire out, no casualties has been recorded.

Meanwhile, the real cause of the fire is still not very clear but an eye-witness account has it that a generator exploded shortly before the market got engulfed by the inferno. –

Details soon…


Love all your friends don't truest all but be with them as oil on the surface of water
By: olarinde Mathew

