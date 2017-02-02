2019: Enugu PDP moves to strengthen party organs, receives new members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State yesterday disclosed that a large number of politicians from various political parties defected to the party during its last meeting held in the 260 electoral wards in the state.

In a statement by the state PDP Chairman, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, the party expressed delight at the enthusiasm and huge turnout of its leaders and members at the said ward meeting, which was attended by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; the Deputy Governor of the state, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo; Senator Gil Emeka Nnaji, Senator Chukwuka Utazi; eight members of the Federal House of Representatives.

Others, it said, are Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi and other 23 members of the House; 17 Council Chairmen; members of the Board of Trustees; elder statesmen; state, zonal and national officials of the party; members of the state executive council (EXCO); other political appointees, major stakeholders, among others.

The party expressed gratitude to all those who joined its fold during the meeting and reassured them of a level playing ground and active involvement in the scheme of things.

It noted that the objective of the ward meeting was 'to rejuvenate the organs of the party in all the electoral wards and reposition them for the developmental challenges ahead'.

Nnamani added that the ward meeting 'galvanized the consciousness of our members towards the promotion of good governance being entrenched in the state by the PDP-led government in Enugu State'.

He disclosed that the party members at the meeting 'unanimously applauded the state government for delivering on its campaign promises to the people in the face of the daunting economic challenges in the country, through the administration's giant strides in good governance, massive infrastructural development, peace initiatives, all inclusive leadership, prompt payment of workers' salaries and firm commitment to the progress of the party'.

'We, therefore, use this opportunity to continue to thank the people of Enugu State for giving us their mandate, bearing in mind that all elected office holders in the state are members of the strong, united and formidable PDP family and we will continue to provide good governance in line with our manifesto and noble vision of impacting positively on the lives of the people of the state – the true heroes of democracy. PDP in Enugu State will continue to grow from strength to strength', the party chairman stated.