Fela’s Protègèè, Mabiaku Walks Out On Femi Adesina Duriqng Live Interview

A protégée of Fela Anikulapo Kuti and Afrobeat musician, Dede Mabiaku, stormed out of a session on 91.3FM, a radio station in Lagos, where he and the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, were involved in a discussion.

Mabiaku had interrupted Adesina, who was in the process of responding to a question on calls for a nationwide protest over the economic situation in the country.

Adesina responded during the interview session on Thursday by saying: “Mr. Dede that's not your question.

“It is my question so I will answer it. This is a country of about 180 million… Don't forget that there are some people who are yet to recover from the loss of the 2015 election. Some are still in the election mode.”

Asked if those calling for protest are supporters or losers of the 2015 election, Adesina said: “Majority of them”.

At this point, Mabiaku declared: “Haba! Femi! Haba! Femi! Femi rora! (Take it easy).

The presidential spokesman wanted to continue, but Mabiaku kept interrupting him.

In desperation, he said: “Dede, will you keep quiet and let me talk?”

Mabiaku allowed Adesina to finish what he was saying before staging a protest, demanding an apology from Adesina,

But the presidential spokesman rejected the request, insisting that he was not rude to Mabiaku.

The musician then staged a walk-out, according to what transpired in a video that has now gone viral on the internet.