Stay Off Our National Protest--- Coalition Warn Security Agencies
Sequel to our plan to organise a peaceful national protest on the 5th
of February to draw attention to outright abdication of governance by
President Muhammadu Buhari and it's resultant effects on the suffering
and dying people of Nigeria, the National Secretariat of Democracy
Coalition is warning all security agencies in the country to keep off
from the vicinity of our protest scheduled to hold nationwide on the
said day.
This press release has become imperative because intelligence
available to us indicated that the Federal Government has mobilised
combined team of security forces in the country with the clear mandate
to disrupt, intimidate and arrest the celebrities who have agreed to
lead our protest.
The security agencies were also given the mandate to kill as many
Nigerians as possible who will join our protest on February 5th.
For the avoidance of doubt, the failed Nigerian government under the
tyrannical rule of General Muhammadu Buhari should be informed that
the upcoming protest is a movement which no force on earth can stop.
Any attempt to use the brutal force of dictatorial power on innocent
Nigerians who will use the protest to express their frustration with
the Buhari administration would lead to Nigerian-styled Arab Spring.
To be forewarned is to be forearmed!
In conclusion, we sincerely thank Nigerians for their great support
for the upcoming protest. We promise never to let them down.
Signed:
Mr. Michael Williams,
National Coordinator,
Democracy Coalition.
Contact us via coalitiondemocracy@gmail.com
Press Statement