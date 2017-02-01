Japanese Govt. Donates Solar Equipment Worth $9.7m to FG

The Japanese Government, through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), on Tuesday donated the second segment of solar power equipment, worth 9.7 million U.S. dollars (about N2.9 billion), to the Federal Government. JICA representative, Mr Hirotaka Nakamura, who spoke at the equipment handover and the inauguration of the project in Bwari, FCT, said that the equipment was presented after successful tests and certification of the first phase of the project.

“Following the successful tests and certification of the installed solar system, we are here to inaugurate the second phase and handover of the project, aimed at introducing clean energy via solar electricity generation. ‘‘Having inaugurated the first phase with the generation capacity of 975 kwp last year, we have now a total of 1.2mwp clean energy we can produce from this treatment plant,’’ he said. The first phase of the project, with capacity of a 975kwp, was inaugurated on Aug. 23, 2016. The project is currently generating clean energy for the Usman Dam Water Treatment Plant. The Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Sadanobu Kusaoke, who was represented by Mr Masaya Otsuka, Deputy Head of Mission, commended efforts of the partners who worked for the successful completion of the project. He said that Nigeria’s power sector had been one of the top priorities of Japan’s development cooperation with Nigeria. “As early as the 1970s, Japan helped finance the project to increase the capacity of Kainji Hydro Power station. “This is our 10th project in Nigeria’s power sector since then, and this will not be our last,’’ added. Kusaoke stressed that stable power supply was crucial to the efforts of any country to promote industrialisation and improve the living standards of its citizens. He expressed the hope that the solar power project would fit into Nigeria’s holistic approach in diversifying its economy. Speaking, Mr Aminu Tanimu, Manager, Technical Services, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), described the JICA solar power project as a veritable means of solving the problem of power outage in the FCT “We are glad to witness this occasion and this project is one of the solutions to the power challenges facing the FCT. “That means power allocation problems will reduce, as power generation increases through from the Japanese solar project. “And we have pledged to work hand-in-hand with the engineering and water departments of Federal Capital Development Authority to achieve the objectives of the project, “ he said. In his remark, Alhaji Hudu Bello, Director, FCT Water Board, thanked the Japanese government for redeeming its pledge to complete the second phase of the solar energy project. “As the direct beneficiary of this laudable project, we at FCT Water Board remain grateful to the Japanese government and the FCT Minister for the resources made available for this project, ’’ he said According to Bello, the project will improve power supply to the water station and residents in its environs. “This project will reduce the cost of generating electricity for the water treatment plant, while contributing power to the national grid to improve electricity supply in the FCT,’’ he added.

Source: Vanguard