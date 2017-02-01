I’m Totally Innocent Of Your Allegations Against Me – Atiku Replies Oba Akiolu

SAN FRANCISCO, January 31, (THEWILL) – A former vice-president and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Atiku Abubakar has debunked the accusations by the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, that he and others masterminded the latter’s retirement from the police force in 2002.

Reacting to the Oba’s allegations published in a section of the media, the former vice-president, in a statement by his media office in Abuja on Tuesday, stated that there was no time he suggested or proposed the removal of Akiolu from the Nigeria Police Force.

The statement said Atiku never supervised the Nigeria Police or the Police Service Commission, and therefore, could not have been part of any alleged plot to force the Oba out of public service for committing no offence.

It pointed out that the former vice-president had no power over the Police Force or the Police Service Commission to remove anybody for whatever reason from office without committing any offence.

The statement reads, “Atiku Abubakar emphasises that he was not familiar with Oba Akiolu as at the time the monarch was removed from the Police Force.

“The Turakin Adamawa affirms that he holds the Oba of Lagos in the highest esteem, but he is totally innocent of the allegations the monarch made against at him.”