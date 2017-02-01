Boko Haram Ambush Police Convoy In Maiduguri, Kills One Police Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, January 31, (THEWILL) – A policeman was shot dead while four others wounded by suspected members of Boko Haram in a highway ambush.

A police source told our correspondent that the official died during an attack by the insurgents on a police convoy at Kubwa along Damboa – Biu highway on Tuesday afternoon.

He said the ambush occurred at Kubwa village near Damboa town at about 1415 hours.

The police source who was not authorized to speak on the matter, told our correspondent that: “They (Boko Haram) ambushed the policemen who were led by the Area Commander of Biu.

“The terrorists succeeded in killing policeman and inflicting injuries on many other including an officer.”

Another police source revealed that the convoy was led by the acting Biu Divisional Police Officer who was leading a team of nine policemen with some suspect and complainants from Biu to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Maiduguri.

He said they were ambushed at Ajunwa village near Damboa and subsequently taken to General Hospital in Damboa to be treated.