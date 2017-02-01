Lagos to employ 27,500 sanitation officers

Following cancellation of the monthly sanitation exercise in the state, the Lagos State Government yesterday said that it was set to employ 27,500 Community Sanitation Officers (CSO) across the state.

Besides, it said that a total of 33, 338. 00 metric tons of waste was evacuated from highways and other public places in Lagos, while about 135,406.00 metric tons of refuse were deposited in various dumpsites across the state.

Commissioner for the Environment, Dr. Babatunde Adejare disclosed this yesterday, describing the move as part of the on-going solid waste management reforms in the state tagged Cleaner Lagos Initiative.

Adejare said the Environmental Sanitation Officers would be posted to serve in the community they normally reside, adding that the officers would be fully kitted and equipped to sweep the inner streets and take care of vegetal nuisance in their communities.