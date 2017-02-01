EFCC loses bid to freeze Fayose's account

Efforts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to freeze the personal accounts of Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose with the Zenith Bank Plc were rebuffed by the Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti that dismissed the anti-graft agency's application for “lack of merit.”

The EFCC had on December 15, 2016, filed an application for a stay of execution of the court's judgement of December 13, last year on the matter that the agency was erred in frozen Fayose's account with the bank.

Dismissing the application on Tuesday, the presiding judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo said that the EFCC had already filed an application at the Appeal Court challenging the judgement of the court.

He said that “once a judgment is being executed, you cannot stay the execution again.”

He, therefore, referred to Section 308 of the 1999 Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The judge said that there were no substantial points raised in the affidavit for the court to condemn the judgment already delivered by the court.