Police Get New Spokesman In Moshood As Awunah Becomes Akwa Ibom Police Commssioner

BEVERLY HILLS, January 31, (THEWILL) – The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has appointed Jimoh Moshood as the new Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO. Before now, he was the deputy force public relations officer.

Moshood takes over from Don Awunah, who has been posted to the Akwa Ibom State Command as commissioner.

A statement on Monday by an officer in Public Relations Department at the Force Headquarters, Benjamin Achegbani, said Moshood was once the spokesman of the FCT Police Command.

The statement read, “CSP Jimoh O. Moshood hails from Ilorin township in Ilorin south LGA of Kwara state, a proud holder of B.Sc in political science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna state.

“He was once a police public relations officer, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the position which earned him commissioner of police commendations for diligent and excellent performance.

“He attended several courses within and outside the country few of which are crime prevention of Korea police, at police training institute, Seoul South Korea, training course on anti-hijacking techniques and tactics for developing countries at special police academy, Beijing, China.

“He is a member of Nigeria Institutes of Public Relations, member of Africa Business School, Abuja and Associate Fellow of Institute of Corporate Administration Of Nigeria.

“The officer has served in various capacities in the Nigeria police force as DPO central area, Abuja between 2012 – 2013 and chief superintendent of police in charge of department of finance and administration, FCT police Command, Abuja among others.”