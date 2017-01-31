SEIZED CHOPPER SAGA AND MATTERS ARISING
I don't know why these days, top officials of the APC led government
always want to politicised anything, that affected the opposition.
Recently, even this kind of situation has permeated some institutions
like the Nigeria Customs Service, when the Deputy Comptroller of
Customs for Lagos Area Command brought to the public domain the issue
of the two choppers and told the whole world, that they were seized
due to the fact, that the importer refuses to show up. It was not
untill some few days, that the present administration of Governor
Nyeson Wike came up with a press statement telling the world, that the
seized choppers were imported by former Governor Rotimi Amaechi.
This set the tune for the former Governor Amaechi, now the Minister of
Transportation to issued his response stating, that he imported the
two choppers with the support of the then administration of former
President Goodluck Jonathan, when the going is good and as members of
the Peoples Democratic Party. As such, the government of Rivers State
was granted waiver for customs duty for the two choppers.
But, on parting ways due to irreconcilable differences the federal
government shifted ground on the waiver earlier given to the Rivers
State Government and before the two choppers arrived the shores of the
country, former Governor Rotimi Amaechi ceases to be the Governor.
There set in the accumulation of dermurrage for the long stay of the
choppers at the port of which the Rivers State Government is not in
position. In his magnanimity, Governor Nyeson Wike wrote a letter to
the President Muhammadu Buhari, giving the choppers for the use of the
Nigeria Airforce to fight insurgency in the North East.
Rather than commend the wise decision of the Rivers State Government,
some fifth columnists railroad the customs service through the Deputy
Comptroller to portray the state government in bad light.
There is no need for those, that wanted to paint white into black
simply because the two political gladiators are on collision cause due
to political differences.
It is imperative for these two political leaders to have a genuine
truce in order for the state to forge ahead. The amount invested on
the two choppers could have done a great difference in the life of the
people of the state through the provision of portable water, good
roads and health care delivery.
Politics should not be mingle with good tidings for the progress of
the state and its people. What is most needed in the state is cohesion
and mutual respect by the citizens irrespective of political
difference and primordial interest.
The people need to eschew anything that is inimical for survival of
the state now and the near future. It is also necessary for the
prominent leaders of the state to come over the table for
reconciliation to enable the state to move forward.
Political mudsliging and insult need to be discarded. A new approach
is what is needed in Rivers State, which is known in public parlance
as the "Garden City" because of the serenity, that attract people from
all over the world.
