Electricity Stakeholders know the Source of Our Power Problems – EKEDC Boss

Oladele Amoda, the Managing Director/CEO of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), said on Monday that stakeholders in the electricity sector knew the source of the power problems in the country.

Amoda, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, however, assured Nigerians that electricity would improve considerably in 2017, despite the erratic supply problems they were now experiencing.

According to him, the Federal Government is finding ways to solve the problem of gas supply to the power generating plants by engaging the militants in the Niger Delta in peaceful discussions.

“A couple of weeks ago, the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, was in Warri on a peaceful mission. Government wants to ensure that there is peace in the area, so that the militants will stop the vandalism of gas pipelines, in order to have enough gas to flow to the gas plants.

“Also, the Federal Government has earmarked a substantial amount in this year’s appropriation bill to strengthen transmission infrastructure. There are so many ongoing projects that have been suspended due to lack of funds.

“Now, most of these projects will be hopefully completed because the fund has been made available in this year’s appropriation bill now before the National Assembly.

“Apart from the Federal Government appropriation, there are also international donor agencies assisting the sector in funding some of these projects. With all these funding, I believe this will boost the capacity of transmission to wheel the power generated,” he said.

Amoda said that all the 11 Distribution Companies (DISCOs) were also individually undertaking various projects to strengthen the distribution network.

According to him, this will enable the DISCOs to be able to evacuate and distribute among consumers, all the power allocated from the national grid, by the time power generation improves.

“Some of us (the DISCOS) have also signed bilateral agreements with some companies, to step up our distribution network.

“Customers should bear with us, it is a challenge that we will overcome very soon. Government and investors are on top of the game,’’ he added.

Source: IWIN