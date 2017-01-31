If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 31 January 2017 11:36 CET

Catholic bishop attacked on altar during church service

By The Rainbow

Click for Full Image Size

A man has been charged with assault after he allegedly punched  an auxiliary bishop during mass at a New Jersey cathedral in an incident that was caught on video.

Charles Miller, 42, was caught on camera during a mass honoring baseball legend Roberto Clemente at Newark's Cathedral Basilica of Sacred Heart on Saturday, police said.

In the video, Miller can be seen strolling up the altar and slugging Rev. Manuel A. Cruz, the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Newark, officials said.

Police quickly tackled Miller and took him into custody.

Cruz was reportedly taken to the hospital for his injuries but they were not serious.

James Goodness, spokesman for the Archdiocese of Newark, was saddened by the ordeal.

“We are thankful that law enforcement officers were able to apprehend the assailant,” Goodness said. “This is not something that we expect to happen in any of our churches.”

The Saturday event was in honor of Clemente, the Baseball Hall of Famer, who died in a 1972 plane crash as he traveled to Nicaragua to personally deliver humanitarian help to earthquake victims.

General News

War is a series of catastrophes that results in a victory.
By: roylexi.com

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists