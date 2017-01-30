Alleged N40bn Fraud: Ekiti House of Assembly gives EFCC 21-day ultimatum to investigate Fayemi, others; accuses EFCC of compromise

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has given the Economic and Financial

Crimes Commission (EFCC), 21-day ultimatum to commence investigation

into the allegation of N40 billion fraud made against the immediate

past governor of the State and Minister of Mines and Steel

Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi and others, or face legal action,

accusing the anti-corruption commission of compromise.

The House of Assembly, in a letter reminding the EFCC of the petition

it submitted to the commission on October 27, 2016, said; “should the

EFCC fail, refuse and or neglect to act on this petition within 21

days of receipt of this letter of reminder; we shall have no option

than to institute legal action against you. Consequently, we shall be

asking for an order of mandamus compelling you to perform your duties

according to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

(as amended) and the EFCC Act 2004.”

The house had submitted a petition, dated October 24, 2016 and signed

by the Speaker, Pastor Kolawole Oluwawole, to the EFCC in Abuja on

October 27, 2016, complaining of fraudulent practices against Dr.

Fayemi, Mr Dapo Kolawole, Mr Yemi Adaramodu, Mr Abiodun Oyebanji, Arc

Oyelade (CASA Nig Ltd), Mr Bayo Kelekun and others.

However, more than three months after submitting the petition with

relevant documents, the EFCC has not acted on it.

The letter of reminder, also signed by the Speaker and submitted by

the Deputy Speaker, Hon Segun Adewumi and Chairman of the House

Committee on Information, Dr Samuel Omotoso read; “We write to remind

you of our petition dated 24th October 2016, which was submitted and

duly received in your office on 27th October 2016.

“Three months after the petition was submitted, you have refused, and

or neglected to act on it.

“This is at variance with the speed and swiftness with which you have

acted on other petitions, especially those involving members of the

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and this is confirming the general

belief that you have been forbidden to act on any complaint against

functionaries of the APC led government.

“Even though we have closed our ears to insinuations that your office

is under a very strong influence to sweep under the carpet, any

complaint that is made against Dr Kayode Fayemi and other top

functionaries of the federal government, your refusal to act on our

petition, three months after it was submitted is making us to think

otherwise.

“Therefore, in view of the need for an all-inclusive anti-corruption

fight, we implore that you direct thorough investigation into the

alleged fraudulent practices enumerated in our complaint dated October

24, 2016 (See attached) with a view to bringing anyone fund culpable

to justice.

“We again attach herewith copies of relevant documents submitted with

the petition and hope that this time around; you will not shy away

from your responsibility this time around.

“However, should you fail, refuse and or neglect to act on this

petition within 21 days of receipt of this letter of reminder; we

shall have no option than to institute legal action against you.

Consequently, we shall be asking for an order of mandamus compelling

you to perform your duties according to the 1999 Constitution of the

Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the EFCC Act 2004.”

Speaking to journalists after submitting the reminder, Dr Omotoso, who

was flanked by Hon Adewumi said the APC led federal government was

fighting corruption involving opposition sulphuric acid while using

cold water to fight the ones involving APC members and functionaries

of the federal government.

He said the misappropriation of the SUBEB N852.9 million has done

incalculable damage to education of children in Ekiti State, adding

that the rights of Ekiti children to education was being violated with

the collaboration of EFCC.

Dr Omotoso called on Nigerians to help prevail on the EFCC to perform

its duties without bias, saying; "Ekiti people are suffering from the

consequences of the looting of their collective wealth by Dr Fayemi

and others, and it is sad that EFCC appears to be in support of this

criminal and inhuman act."

The petition, dated October 24, 2016 and signed by Speaker of the

House of Assembly, Pastor Kolawole Oluwawole, was submitted to the

EFCC in Abuja today, by the trio of the Deputy Speaker, Hon Segun

Adewumi, Chairman House Committee on Information, Dr Samuel Omotoso

and Hon Sina Animasaun.

In the petition, dated October 24, 2016 and submitted on October 27,

2016 with several documents, the House accused Dr Fayemi and others of

fraudulent practices “including, but not limited to contracts

inflation, misappropriation of fund, diversion of Local Council and

State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB) funds, amongst others.”

Fayemi and others were accused of diverting N8552.9 million belonging

to the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

“A sum of N852, 936,713.92 was illegal withdrawn from SUBEB Access

Bank Account Number 0065385694 on October 8, 2014, eight days to the

end of Dr Fayemi’s tenure as Ekiti State governor. The N852,

936,713.92 was counterpart fund paid by the Ekiti State Government to

access the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) 2012 Marching

Grant of N852, 936,793.12.

“This illegal withdrawal was in contravention of Section 11(2) of the

Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act, 2004.

“It should be noted that UBEC Deputy Executive Secretary, Dr. Yakubu

Gambo told the Senate Committee on Finance’s Budget Defence that Dr

Fayemi, used the N852.9 million counterpart funds dedicated for

education by the federal government through the UBEC for other

purposes.

“Mr Dapo Kolawole, who was Fayemi’s Commissioner for Finance, while

defending the allegation, said there was no law forbidding States from

borrowing counterpart funds to support states capital development

operations.

“Consequent upon this illegal withdrawal, UBEC caused a letter to be

written to the Ekiti SUBEB in which the commission called for the

return of the N852, 936,713.92 to the account of SUBEB.

“UBEC also suspended Ekiti SUBEB from accessing any further FGN-UBE

Intervention Fund until further notice.

“UBEC, in the letter dated April 16, 2015, with Reference Number;

UBEC/FA/SUBEB/EK/183/Vol.II/162 described the withdrawal as criminal

act that violated Section 11(2) of UBE Act 2004 and conveyed its

suspension of Ekiti State from accessing any further FGN-UBE

Intervention Fund.

“UBEC letters dated April 16, 2015 and April 29, 2015 as well extract

from Ekiti SUBEB Statement of Account are herewith attached.”

The House also listed contract for the construction of a New Civic

Centre awarded to TIANJIN-YUYANG Construction Eng. Limited on August

30, 2012 at the cost of N2, 573,584,395.75 and contract for the

construction of earthwork for New Governor’s Office was awarded to

PONTI-ITALWARE Nig Ltd on March 3rd, 2012 at the sum of N383,

900,911.06, noting that despite that N115, 170,273.32 was paid to the

contractor for earthwork, the site was abandoned, with no significant

work done.

“Also, contract for the construction of the New Governor’s Office was

awarded to Messrs Interkel Nig. Ltd (12, Maitama Sule Street,

Southwest Ikoyi, Lagos 0812900918) on March 1, 2014. The contract sum

was N2, 027,495,857.45. Out of the 30% mobilisation fee of N608,

248,757.24, a sum of N100 million was paid to the contractor with

nothing to show,” the House alleged.

Alleging further, the House said; “Towards the June 21, 2014

governorship election, N5 billion loan was obtained, using Fountain

Holdings Limited, a company with N15 million share capital. The N5

billion loan was obtained from EcoBank without recourse to the Debt

Management Office (DMO) and it was claimed that the loan was used to

execute capital projects like construction of roads.

“Our question is; is it part of the responsibilities of Fountain Holdings

Limited to execute capital projects like road construction on behalf of

Ekiti State Government?

“For your information, Fountain Holdings Limited is an investment

company owned by the Ekiti State Government. The responsibility of

Fountain Holdings Limited is to manage and supervise all companies

owned by the Ekiti State Government. The Share Capital of the company

is N15m, and we wonder how a company with N15m Share Capital could be

granted N5bn loan by EcoBank without any recourse to the DMO!

“As at today, there is no single evidence of utilisation of the N5 billion,

suggesting that the loan was taken to fund Fayemi’s botched re-election

bid.”

The House also accused Fayemi of fraudulently purchasing 156 units of

Ford vehicles from Coscharis Motors Limited, for traditional rulers in

the State.

“N1.2 billion loan was obtained from First Bank Plc for the purchase

of 156 units of Ford vehicles from Coscharis Motors Limited, for

traditional rulers in the State.

“It is on record that only 156 units of the vehicles were delivered

while Coscharis, in its letter dated May 2, 2014 said it delivered 235

units. Up till today, the remaining 79 vehicles are yet to be

accounted.

“It is also on record that proposal for the supply of vehicles was

submitted on November 14, 2013 while the vehicles were distributed to

the Obas on August 27, 2013! The supplier, Coscharis also registered

as a civil/building contractor in Ekiti State on November 13, 2013.

“Coscharis, which supplied the vehicles only registered as a

civil/building contractor in Ekiti State on November 13, 2013 and

submitted proposal for the supply of the vehicles on November 14, 2013

while the vehicles were supplied in August 2013 and distributed on

August 27, 2013, three clear months before the proposal to supply the

vehicles was made.

“Furthermore, it is also on record that instructions were sent to

Local Government Chairmen on November 15, 2013 to deliberate on the

proposal sent by Coscharis on November 14, 2013 in their F&GPC

meetings and their decision to get back to the Ministry of Local

Government and Chieftaincy Affairs not later than November 22, 2013;

while the vehicles they were to deliberate upon in the F&GPC meetings

in November were delivered in August and distributed to the Obas on

August 27, 2013.

“Also, while the vehicles were distributed on August 27, 2013 and the

tracking done on September 13, 2013, certificate of no objection to

procure the vehicles was issued on February 24, 2014,” the House

claimed.

On the N25 billion sourced from the capital market to finance capital

projects, the House said; “The Bond Prospectus, which was approved by

the House of Assembly was not adhered to as the money was diverted

into projects not listed in the Bond Prospectus. For instance, N1

billion was earmarked for the construction of Civic Centre whereas N1,

465,401,522.72 was spent on the project from the bond, with project

left uncompleted.

“Also, the State Pavilion to which N1, 583,292,358.00 was earmarked

and total sum of N1, 457,945,445.44 was paid to the contractor was

left uncompleted.

“Most projects funded from the Bond Proceeds were not within the scope

of the Bond Prospectus.”