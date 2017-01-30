Onyechere, media aide to ex-gov Theodore Orji killed in Owerri

Unidentified gunmen have shot dead Mr Ben Onyechere, the media adviser to former governor of Abia state, Senator Theodore Orji.

Citing an undisclosed source, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported on Monday that Onyechere was kidnapped at about 8 p.m. in Ikenegbu axis of Owerri where he had gone with his driver for shopping.

The source said “the five gunmen trailed Onyechere to a popular super market in Ikenegbu and forced Onyechere’s driver out of his car before they sped off with him.

“The following day the body of Onyechere was found a few streets away from Maris Junction, Ikenegbu Owerri, after he was shot several times,’’ the source told NAN.

The source added that the deceased’s driver, who resisted the gunmen was shot twice on the legs before Onyechere was kidnapped.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Imo Command, DSP Andrew Enwerem, said that he was informed of the incident, but could not confirm the identity of the victim.

The motive of the kidnappers of Onyechere was yet to be ascertained.

Onyechere had previously served as media aide to former vice-president Alex Ekwueme.